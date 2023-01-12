Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/12/23: King Félix, Nelson Cruz, and Shintaro Fujinami

Greetings one and all! Here’s what’s happening in baseball as we kick off this wonderful Thursday.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners Hall of Fame is adding another member this year, with King Félix set for induction on August 12th.
Around the league...
- The A’s agreed to a one-year deal with Japanese right-handed starter Shintaro Fujinami.
- Nelson Cruz agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres. Nellie reportedly had offers worth more money elsewhere but opted to go to San Diego.
- The Dodgers found their shortstop, acquiring Miguel Rojas from Miami in exchange for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
- The Tigers announced some changes at Comerica Park as they will bring the outfield wall in for 2023.
- The latest round of ZiPS projections tackles the Yankees, who sure look like one of the best teams in the sport.
- Nathan Grimm at Baseball Prospectus makes the case for a bounce-back season for Jesse Winker in Milwaukee. ($)
- I’m not even sure how you can even begin to project World Series more than like 3 years out, but here we are.
https://t.co/Z3s2EpgF39 breaks out their crystal ball and predicts the next 10 #WorldSeries matchups. pic.twitter.com/xBJY3IusVi— MLB (@MLB) January 11, 2023
Loading comments...