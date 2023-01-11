 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/11/23: Colin Moran, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story

Is the Carlos Correa saga finally over?

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball today.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Rockies reliever Scott Oberg announced his retirement on Instagram, as he has accepted a position in Colorado’s organization.
  • MLB Network’s Top 10 Right Now series started with relievers, and I spy a Mariner on the list!
  • Jonathan Mayo polled front office members on the best prospects around baseball.
  • Warm up your brain with a little game of Guess the Signature courtesy of MLB.
  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that minor league owners feel some anxiety that they will have to foot the bill after minor league collective bargaining is over. ($)
  • This has got to be quite the problem for pitchers coming over from Japan.

