Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/11/23: Colin Moran, Carlos Correa, and Trevor Story

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have signed corner infielder Colin Moran to a minor league contract.
- The Mariners announced their 2023 big league coaching staff, adding longtime A’s catcher Stephen Vogt to the fold as the bullpen coach.
- Alex Eisert at Fangraphs broke down last week’s moves for the Mariners.
- This is merely the result of the FOX vote rather than what will necessarily happen, but still pretty neat!
THE VOTES ARE IN ⚾️— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 10, 2023
MLB on FOX fans believe Julio Rodriguez should be on the cover of MLB The Show 23 pic.twitter.com/nZGxOLAH9w
- Mark Feinsand named the Mariners as one of the five under-the-radar good off-seasons to this point.
Around the league...
- The Carlos Correa saga has come full circle, with the star shortstop agreeing to a six-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical, of course.
- Johnny Cueto signed a one-year deal with the Marlins, causing many to assume that a trade involving one of Miami’s many starting pitchers must be on the horizon.
- The Nationals continue their deluge of short-term deals, signing outfielder Corey Dickerson to a one-year contract.
- The Netherlands World Baseball Classic roster is pretty stacked!
NEWS: The Netherlands released preliminary 50-man WBC roster today. Xander Bogaerts, Kenley Jansen, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop, Chadwick Tromp, Didi Gregorius and Andrelton Simmons all listed. Ozzie Albies isn’t on roster due to 2022 injury. @MLBNetwork @WBCBaseball— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 10, 2023
- Trevor Story will reportedly miss a majority of the 2023 campaign while he recovers from elbow surgery.
- This does not seem like the ideal way to build a baseball team!
To what degree the old adage "you must be strong up the middle" is true or not, the #RedSox do not have a C, SS, 2B or CF who started at least 81 games at any of those positions in one season outside of Kiké Hernández in CF in 2021.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 10, 2023
- Rockies reliever Scott Oberg announced his retirement on Instagram, as he has accepted a position in Colorado’s organization.
- MLB Network’s Top 10 Right Now series started with relievers, and I spy a Mariner on the list!
.@MLBNetwork's Top 10 Right Now rollout starts with relievers.— MLB (@MLB) January 11, 2023
What does your list look like? pic.twitter.com/dROMxM7xxr
- Jonathan Mayo polled front office members on the best prospects around baseball.
- Warm up your brain with a little game of Guess the Signature courtesy of MLB.
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that minor league owners feel some anxiety that they will have to foot the bill after minor league collective bargaining is over. ($)
- This has got to be quite the problem for pitchers coming over from Japan.
Rosin bag study: MLB balls are 20% slipperier than NPB balls | The Asahi Shimbun Asia & Japan Watch https://t.co/zcdOdVECyl #npb #mlb— NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) January 11, 2023
