Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/10/23: J.P. Crawford, Brandon Belt, and Brett Phillips

Signings, trades, and updates from around the league.

By Becca Weinberg
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • J.P. Crawford continues to put in work this offseason:
  • The team has announced the 2023 Mariners Vacations Spring Training packages, available now:

Around the league...

  • Free agent Brandon Belt has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, after spending his entire career up to this point with the San Francisco Giants.
  • MLB has reinstated former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella five years after he received a lifetime ban for attempting to work around international signing rules. ($)
  • The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year/$1.2 million deal. Reliever Austin Warren has been DFA’d in a corresponding move.
  • RHP Luke Jackson has agreed to a two-year/$11.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants including a club option for 2025, adding necessary depth to their bullpen.
  • The Detroit Tigers have signed LHP Chasen Shreve to a minor league deal, with an invitation to major league spring training. The contract will earn him up to $2 million if he makes the big league roster.
  • Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the Nashville Stars MLB expansion group as advisor.
  • Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins has elected free agency and rejected his outright assignment from the team.

