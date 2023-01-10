Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/10/23: J.P. Crawford, Brandon Belt, and Brett Phillips

In Mariners news...
- J.P. Crawford continues to put in work this offseason:
.@jp_crawford getting the work in for his assessment the other day @Tstokey pic.twitter.com/ovRYl83FbG— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 9, 2023
- The team has announced the 2023 Mariners Vacations Spring Training packages, available now:
Baseball under the sun is right around the corner. See you there?— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 9, 2023
Mariners Vacations Spring Training packages are now available ➡️ https://t.co/5A8Idq5Umj pic.twitter.com/rXHoXGu4sS
Around the league...
- Free agent Brandon Belt has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, after spending his entire career up to this point with the San Francisco Giants.
- MLB has reinstated former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella five years after he received a lifetime ban for attempting to work around international signing rules. ($)
- The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year/$1.2 million deal. Reliever Austin Warren has been DFA’d in a corresponding move.
- RHP Luke Jackson has agreed to a two-year/$11.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants including a club option for 2025, adding necessary depth to their bullpen.
- The Detroit Tigers have signed LHP Chasen Shreve to a minor league deal, with an invitation to major league spring training. The contract will earn him up to $2 million if he makes the big league roster.
- Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly has joined the Nashville Stars MLB expansion group as advisor.
- Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins has elected free agency and rejected his outright assignment from the team.
