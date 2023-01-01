40 player previews in 40 days: 2023

2022 was a year of firsts for us as a site in covering the Seattle Mariners, as we got to write postseason versions of all our recurring articles—series previews, recaps, even game charts. Now it’s time for the last first: our first 40 in 40 preview series following a Mariners postseason run. For those of you who don’t know, the 40 in 40 series is where we profile every player on the Mariners’ 40-man roster in (approximately) 40 days. And for those of you who have flown with us before, you know what the appearance of the 40 in 40 series means: spring training, and baseball’s return, are just a few short months away.

Here you’ll find the master list of all the 40 in 40s as they publish, so check in frequently to read up on your 2023 Seattle Mariners.