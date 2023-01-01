Mariners Moose Tracks 01/01/23: Eric Hosmer, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Montero

Happy New Year, and may you sea it rise up to, and surpass, your expectations!
Entering our France Year™ pic.twitter.com/6jYNxKuY3p— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 1, 2023
In Mariners news...
- The winter hours may be cold, but Andrés Muñoz is warming up in a video posted to his Instagram.
Around the league...
- The San Diego Union-Tribune recognized Peter Seidler, Padres chairman, as their San Diegan of the Year, not only for his work with the Padres, but also for his efforts in fighting homelessness.
- In a DFA shuffle the Tigers acquired Tyler Nevin from the Orioles, and DFA recent pick-up Zach Logue.
- Reading this tweet about the possible sell of two different teams, at least five candidates come to mind, so let the wild speculation begin.
Hearing we might get not one, but two MLB team sales in early part of '23, plus a stadium announcement.— Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) December 31, 2022
- Eric Hosmer may find a landing spot in Chicago.
Cubs deep in discussions with Eric Hosmer https://t.co/4KR9Ju0AZN— NBC Sports EDGE Baseball (@NBCSEdgeBB) December 31, 2022
- The New York Yankees have invited Willie Calhoun to camp with them.
The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in big-league camp.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 31, 2022
- Former Mariner Rafael Montero continued his tradition of giving back to his community.
As every year-end, Astros reliever Rafael Montero plays a friendly game of softball with his brothers, as well as delivers Christmas baskets to the most needy people in his native Higüerito, in Banica, DR.— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 31, 2022
Montero has been doing these grants since he was signed as a professional pic.twitter.com/2y9akLE0Iw
