Mariners Moose Tracks 01/01/23: Eric Hosmer, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Montero

Starting the year with some links.

By Bren Everfolly
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year, and may you sea it rise up to, and surpass, your expectations!

In Mariners news...

  • The winter hours may be cold, but Andrés Muñoz is warming up in a video posted to his Instagram.

Around the league...

  • The San Diego Union-Tribune recognized Peter Seidler, Padres chairman, as their San Diegan of the Year, not only for his work with the Padres, but also for his efforts in fighting homelessness.
  • In a DFA shuffle the Tigers acquired Tyler Nevin from the Orioles, and DFA recent pick-up Zach Logue.
  • Reading this tweet about the possible sell of two different teams, at least five candidates come to mind, so let the wild speculation begin.

  • Eric Hosmer may find a landing spot in Chicago.

  • The New York Yankees have invited Willie Calhoun to camp with them.

  • Former Mariner Rafael Montero continued his tradition of giving back to his community.

