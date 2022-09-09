 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/9/22: Marco Gonzales, Elly De La Cruz, and the Los Angeles Angels

It’s Friday!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Hello everyone! T.G.I.F. and T.G.M.B.I.B. (Thank God Mariners Baseball is Back). The M’s begin a series against the juggernaut that is Atlanta today. Let’s check in on the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Marco Gonzales is the Mariners nominee this year for the Roberto Clemente award. Congratulations Marco!
  • I’ve kind of wondered what the learning curve is like for the post-game dance celebration.

Around the league...

  • A pair of Dominican teenagers are suing the Angels over canceled deals, and the outcome of the case could have league-changing consequences, reports Jeff Passan at ESPN.
  • Ben Badler at Baseball America wrote about five of the top international prospects for the 2023 signing class, including eventual M’s signee Felnin Celesten. ($)
  • Players on the Pirates and Mets will all wear the No. 21 on September 15th in honor of Roberto Clemente.
  • The Reds’ No. 1 prospect is chasing history in these final weeks.
  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic provided a breakdown of how the pre-arbitration bonus pool distribution is likely to shake out. It seems that Julio is due to earn another chunk of change at the end of the season. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • Give it to me.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...