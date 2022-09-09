Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/9/22: Marco Gonzales, Elly De La Cruz, and the Los Angeles Angels

Hello everyone! T.G.I.F. and T.G.M.B.I.B. (Thank God Mariners Baseball is Back). The M’s begin a series against the juggernaut that is Atlanta today. Let’s check in on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Marco Gonzales is the Mariners nominee this year for the Roberto Clemente award. Congratulations Marco!
Marco Gonzales is the Mariners 2022 Roberto Clemente Award nominee

- I’ve kind of wondered what the learning curve is like for the post-game dance celebration.
Erik Swanson needed some dance lessons after getting his first save of the season
Around the league...
- A pair of Dominican teenagers are suing the Angels over canceled deals, and the outcome of the case could have league-changing consequences, reports Jeff Passan at ESPN.
- Ben Badler at Baseball America wrote about five of the top international prospects for the 2023 signing class, including eventual M’s signee Felnin Celesten. ($)
- Players on the Pirates and Mets will all wear the No. 21 on September 15th in honor of Roberto Clemente.
- The Reds’ No. 1 prospect is chasing history in these final weeks.
In the past 60 years, eight Minor League players have had a 30+ HR/40+ SB season. Reds No. 1 prospect Elly De La Cruz has 28 and 39 with 10 games left on Chattanooga's schedule.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic provided a breakdown of how the pre-arbitration bonus pool distribution is likely to shake out. It seems that Julio is due to earn another chunk of change at the end of the season. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Give it to me.
The first teaser trailer for the follow up to Knives Out, GLASS ONION
