 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/8/22: Prelander Berroa, Josh Jung, and Anthony Rendon

Catching you up on the latest news during a Mariners off-day.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Frisco RoughRiders v Amarillo Sod Poodles Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Hello everyone and welcome to Thursday! The Mariners are enjoying a much-deserved day off today, so let’s get you caught up on what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • I’m really quite ready for the Astros to start being bad soon.
  • Cade Marlowe and Tyler Locklear appeared on this week’s version of the Baseball America Hot Sheet. ($)
  • Enjoy this feature on the Mariners and their incredible season so far, with comments from Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais.
  • The Gonzales family has a wine label!
  • Prelander Berroa’s fantastic August was honored by the Texas League.

Around the league...

  • The MLBPA continues to strengthen, joining the likes of the NFLPA and the NWSLPA under the AFL-CIO umbrella.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...