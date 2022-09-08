Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/8/22: Prelander Berroa, Josh Jung, and Anthony Rendon

Hello everyone and welcome to Thursday! The Mariners are enjoying a much-deserved day off today, so let’s get you caught up on what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- I’m really quite ready for the Astros to start being bad soon.
meanwhile the Mariners were 13 games back of Houston on June 21 but have played at a .706 clip since then -- the 2nd-best record in MLB over that span behind only the Dodgers -- and are still 10 games back https://t.co/QFRfchITnN— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 7, 2022
- Cade Marlowe and Tyler Locklear appeared on this week’s version of the Baseball America Hot Sheet. ($)
- Enjoy this feature on the Mariners and their incredible season so far, with comments from Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais.
Young stars on the rise. New faces in the mix. "Los Bomberos" coming out of the 'pen— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 7, 2022
An in-depth look at the @Mariners’ push to return to the Postseason. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/NSLa3qyFVQ
- The Gonzales family has a wine label!
Congrats to Marco and Monica Gonzales on releasing their new wine label! Details on Mariners pregame @ROOTSPORTS_NW— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) September 7, 2022
Also breakfast wine should be a thing pic.twitter.com/80AnNwoTgM
- Prelander Berroa’s fantastic August was honored by the Texas League.
An amazing August— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 8, 2022
Join us in congratulating Prelander Berroa on being named @MiLB Texas League Pitcher of the Month! pic.twitter.com/WMDkQTkiL0
Around the league...
- The MLBPA continues to strengthen, joining the likes of the NFLPA and the NWSLPA under the AFL-CIO umbrella.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has joined the AFL-CIO, executive director Tony Clark said.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 7, 2022
AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler said the MLBPA is the 58th union to join the group.
- Amidst a lawsuit with Freddie Freeman’s agent Casey Close, Doug Gottlieb formally apologized for his reporting on the relationship between the player and his agent back in June.
- There’s a chance that Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon could return from the injured list before the season comes to a close.
- Jeff Passan and David Schoenfield inducted several players into the official status of “stardom” for their 2022 performances.
- Top Rangers prospect Josh Jung will be called up tomorrow to make his MLB debut.
