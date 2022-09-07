 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

77-60: Chart

Mariners drop series to White Sox with uncharacteristically sloppy day in the field

By Jacob Parr
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners
I knew I shouldn’t have wished on that monkey paw for Eugenio to have a big day
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox 9, Mariners 6

You can look at the chart if you like, but this is the best visual of this game:

Game thread comment of the day:

Honorable mention comment of the day:

Ok ok the chart, since you insist:

Spring in Chicago: Eugenio Suarez (.334 WPA)

Any other season in Chicago: Luis Castillo (-.498 WPA) BUT he also set the franchise record for most consecutive strikeouts to open a game and also fell victim to erroneous shenanigans. Baseball!

OTD in Ichiro, 2013: Ichiro robs David Ortiz with an incredible catch:

