9/7/22: CWS at SEA Open Game Thread

After an electrifying game last night that witnessed the (re)birth of Logan “Walter” Gilbert, Ace, today the sledding doesn’t get any easier for the White Sox against Luis Castillo. Let’s have some morning-adjacent baseball!

Alas, the Mariners won’t be able to snatch extra bases thanks to Yasmani Grandal’s abominable pitch-blocking today, as Seby Zavala gets the start. Luis Robert is noticeably absent from the lineup after taking a funny swing last night; he has been battling a hand injury and was removed from the game in the later innings last night. Meanwhile, the Mariners will take on Michael Kopech and his plus fastball/errant command. Kopech can be a real feast-or-famine starter; let’s hope it’s a fastball feast for the Mariners hitters. Taylor Trammell is a good fastball hitter and also left-handed, and gets the start while Mitch takes his DH day of rest for the series.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT and can be found in all the old familiar places: ROOT Sports on TV, 710 ESPN on the radio, and streamed via fuboTV, or MLB TV for those of you out-of-area.