Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/7/22: Zac Gallen, Anthony Rizzo, and Kody Clemens

Recapping a busy Tuesday in baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Wednesday! Let’s check in on the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The majority of minor league players turned in signed union cards to the MLBPA, who then asked Major League Baseball for voluntary recognition of the minor league players’ addition to the union. It’s unlikely MLB accepts this proposal, but the ball is now in their court.
  • Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the incredible Zac Gallen, who has thrown 41 straight scoreless innings of baseball. ($)
  • J.J. Cooper at Baseball America ranked all 30 MLB organizations by their minor league Win-Loss records. The Mariners fall around the middle of the pack by this measure. ($)
  • Shoutout to our friends both old and new appearing on this list.
  • Does someone want to tell him the Padres are good, though?
  • This will no doubt be one of his favorite keepsakes for the rest of his life.
  • While the Mariners continue rolling along, tensions are rising between the rest of the teams fighting it out for American League wild card spots.

