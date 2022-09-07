Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/7/22: Zac Gallen, Anthony Rizzo, and Kody Clemens

Hello folks and happy Wednesday! Let’s check in on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Daniel Kramer at MLB broke down the reasons behind the M’s playoff odds surge, which is now over 99% at Fangraphs.
Around the league...
- The majority of minor league players turned in signed union cards to the MLBPA, who then asked Major League Baseball for voluntary recognition of the minor league players’ addition to the union. It’s unlikely MLB accepts this proposal, but the ball is now in their court.
- Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the incredible Zac Gallen, who has thrown 41 straight scoreless innings of baseball. ($)
- J.J. Cooper at Baseball America ranked all 30 MLB organizations by their minor league Win-Loss records. The Mariners fall around the middle of the pack by this measure. ($)
- Shoutout to our friends both old and new appearing on this list.
These pitches are downright UNTOUCHABLE #MLBNow pic.twitter.com/VhGGZ4QL22— MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 6, 2022
- Does someone want to tell him the Padres are good, though?
Kid wanted to stay loyal to his team— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 6, 2022
(via chuchingon90744/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/4iskFFqtUK
- This will no doubt be one of his favorite keepsakes for the rest of his life.
Kody Clemens just received his Shohei Ohtani strikeout ball from last night - autographed by the Angels superstar with the inscription:— Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) September 6, 2022
“What a nasty pitch!”
KodyClemens on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JkiiFS0iTb
- While the Mariners continue rolling along, tensions are rising between the rest of the teams fighting it out for American League wild card spots.
Benches clearing in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Q3rL3z9Yy9— Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) September 7, 2022
- The Yankees have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the injured list due to ongoing headaches.
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic ranked the top rookies in each league with Julio leading the charge for the AL. ($)
Loading comments...