77-59: Chart

Mariners 3, White Sox 0

Logan Gilbert: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K

Cal Raleigh: More home runs than any other MLB catcher in 2022

Cal and Logan, best friends: Logan Gilbert, .341 WPA; Cal Raleigh, .063 WPA (and a runner caught stealing)

Not having Cal Raleigh and Logan Gilbert on your team: Adam Frazier, -.084 WPA

Quote of the game, when asked if would-be base stealers should stop running on him: “They can do whatever they want, I’m just going to try to keep throwing them out.” - Cal Raleigh

Game thread comment of the day, on Jake Lamb’s baseunning gaffe:

Honorable mention comment of the game, on a sad/happy night in Seattle sports:

OTD in Ichiro, 2009: Ichiro records his 2000th hit: