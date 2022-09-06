9/6/2022: Open Game Thread

Scott Servais often likes to sell out on winning the first game of a series because it eases the pressure for the rest of the games. But with the brutal Sunday, he mostly went with the B team yesterday, so I’m expecting him to be very aggressive today to compensate.

We get a fun pitching matchup with a crafty veteran getting by on guile up against a newcomer who’s still overly reliant on his flame-broiled four-seamer. And the Mariners are playing Jake Lamb at DH tonight, apparently just to mess with you. John will be back tonight with the recap.

First pitch: 6:40 PT

TV: ROOT (Goldsmith will be joined by Blowers, who is finally back in the booth, and Dan Wilson)

Radio: 710 (Rizzs and Sims)