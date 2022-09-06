 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/6/22: Shohei Ohtani, Enrique Hernandez, and Edwin Diaz

Some fresh links for your Tuesday.

By Becca Weinberg
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Good morning! The Mariners look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox yesterday afternoon, with Logan Gilbert on the mound tonight for a 6:40 pm start.

In Mariners news...

  • An update on Dylan Moore’s status:
  • Hey, we know him!
  • Former Mariner Tom Wilhelmsen stopped by the broadcast booth during yesterday’s game:

Around the league...

