Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/6/22: Shohei Ohtani, Enrique Hernandez, and Edwin Diaz

Good morning! The Mariners look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox yesterday afternoon, with Logan Gilbert on the mound tonight for a 6:40 pm start.
In Mariners news...
- An update on Dylan Moore’s status:
Dylan Moore continues to rehab from an oblique injury. He is doing some running and today was doing rotational work in the pool. According to Servais - best case scenario would be 2 weeks, but there's no timeline for his return.— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) September 5, 2022
- Hey, we know him!
Caps off to @KLew_5 for winning PCL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/SHEzPpQUED— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 5, 2022
- Former Mariner Tom Wilhelmsen stopped by the broadcast booth during yesterday’s game:
So great having former Mariner “The Bartender” Tom Wilhelmsen and his wife Cassie stop by the Mariners radio booth for visit on Labor Day. Tom is a delightful guy who lights up the room. He had many a good time coming out of the M’s pen. pic.twitter.com/UR1fF1ZVYY— Dave Sims (@TheDaveSimsShow) September 6, 2022
Around the league...
- Shohei Ohtani has added another pitch to his arsenal: a filthy “turbo slider.” How did he integrate it so fast and why is it so effective?
- The Boston Red Sox and CF Enrique Hernandez have agreed on a one-year/$10 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season.
- New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz reflects on his difficult yet accomplished path to fame and success in The Big Apple.
- The Toronto Blue Jays have DFA’d catcher Zack Collins, creating vacancy for reliever Julian Merryweather, who was recently activated from the 60-day IL. In a corresponding move, RHP Casey Lawrence has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
