Mariners 2, White Sox 3

How far I thought Ty France hit a ball in the eighth: 450 feet

How far Ty France actually hit that ball: 342 feet

Game Thread Comment of the Day:

A new Taylor album getting released: J.P. Crawford (+.180 WPA)

Having to wait seven more weeks: Adam Frazier (-.227 WPA)

OTD Ichiro, 2005: Ichiro scores one of two runs to get a rookie King Félix a 2-0 win over Oakland