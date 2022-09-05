9/5/2022: Open Game Thread

The Mariners did in fact make it back from Cleveland last night. Now they’re prepared to play this afternoon’s game against the White Sox as they seek to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Well, at least some of the Mariners are prepared to play. We’ve got the “gee, folks are tired” lineup today, with only Julio and J.P. having played all of yesterday’s game in the field and back out there today. At least Marco should be rested since he was sent back to Seattle ahead of the rest of the team.

First pitch: 6:40 ET

TV: ROOT, and it’s the MLB.TV free game of the day (UPDATED: Sims and Hyphen Goldy and Blowers, back after his extended absence)

Radio: Throw it on during the BBQ at 710 featuring Sims and Rizzs

Here’s something I’ve been wondering about. Not that it works this way, but if Seattle and Baltimore are destined to split the Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards, how would you want it to go down?