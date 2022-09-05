Seattle Mariners Photos of the Week: Aug 29 - Sept 4

We’re trying out something new here at Lookout Landing with the Photos of the Week: voting for your favorite!

Under each gallery of photos from a particular game is a poll where you can vote for your favorite from that game. The photo that receives the most votes out of all is the winner.

Happy voting!

Tuesday August 30 at Detroit Tigers

Grid View DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) hustles into second base ahead of the tag by Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) for a double during the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Julio Rodriguez #44 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on August 30, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Second baseman Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners throws out Harold Castro of the Detroit Tigers at first base on a ground ball during the second inning at Comerica Park on August 30, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners receives a high-five from manager Scott Servais #9 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on August 30, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: The Seattle Mariners fun helmet sits in the rack prior to the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) sits in the dugout prior to the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) makes a catch in front of the center field wall during the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday August 31 at Detroit Tigers

Grid View DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Carlos Santana #41 after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners stretches a hit into a triple during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Pitcher Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with catcher Cal Raleigh #29 after recording his 17th save in a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners beats the throw to third baseman Jeimer Candelario #46 of the Detroit Tigers to stretches a hit into a triple during the seventh inning at Comerica Park on August 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 31: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases past shortstop Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning at Comerica Park on August 31, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Thursday September 1 at Detroit Tigers

Grid View DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Mitch Haniger #17 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Catcher Curt Casali #5 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with pitcher Penn Murfee #56 after a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: A Seattle Mariners cap and glove before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners tosses a warm-up pitch during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners throws out Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers at first base during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 1: Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners hits a fly ball against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 1, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Friday September 2 at Cleveland Guardians

Grid View CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a 3-run home for his second home run of the game during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) wears the home run helmet as he is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) delivers a pitch to the plate during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) races to the plate as he scores a run during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Sugardale Hot Dog Derby mascots Mustard, Onion and Ketchup stand for the National Anthem prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 02: Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) fouls off a pitch during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 2, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday September 3 at Cleveland Guardians

Grid View CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners does an interview during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Starting pitcher Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners watches a solo homer during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Shortstop J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners catches Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians stealing second during the second inning at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mariners defeated the Guardians 4-0. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners scores during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases on a solo homer during the first inning off Starting pitcher Xzavion Curry #71 of the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Sunday September 4 at Cleveland Guardians

Grid View CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 04: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eleventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 04, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) crosses the plate to score a run during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 4, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) throes to first base after making a diving attempt at the ball hit by Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez (11)(not pictured) during the first inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 4, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Sugardale Hot Dog Derby mascot Musatard leads the cheers in an empty right field stands during the sixth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on September 4, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run in the eleventh inning during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a home run in the third inning during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 04: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners takes photos with fans during the rain delay during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images