Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/22: Taylor Dollard, Andrew Benintendi, and Zac Gallen

After an 8+ hour marathon game yesterday that featured a 4-and-a-half hour rain delay, our Seattle Mariners finished off the road trip with a 6-0 record to win their seventh game in a row. Coming off of very little sleep, the team prepares to face the Chicago White Sox today at 3:40 pm as Marco Gonzales takes the mound. Check out the latest in baseball news while we await first pitch:
In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Taylor Dollard is absolutely dominating for the Arkansas Travelers, leading the league in wins with a whopping 15.
15 wins for Taylor Dollard leads all of minor league baseball.
He is the first Texas League pitcher to win 15+ since 2007.
He is the first Texas League pitcher to win 15+ since 2007. He is the first Arkansas Travelers pitcher to win 15+ since 1998…before Dollard was born!
- First round draft pick Cole Young’s first pro home run was a no-doubter.
Cole Young's first pro homer may have broken a windshield
The Mariners' No. 4 prospect sends one way outta here for the Modesto Nuts!
Around the league...
- After just two starts, RHP Dallas Keuchel has been DFA’d by the Texas Rangers, with LHP John King called up from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.
- New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi has been diagnosed with a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will require surgery. The team doesn’t have a scheduled return time for him yet but plans to in the coming days.
- The Detroit Tigers have placed DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day IL with a left biceps strain. The contract of Triple-A infielder Josh Lester has been selected in a corresponding move.
- OF Nick Castellanos has been placed on the Philadelphia Phillies’ 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.
- Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen has extended his scoreless streak to 41 1⁄3 innings, closing in on the D-backs’ record for consecutive scoreless innings with 42, and the MLB record of 59 set by Orel Hershiser in 1988.
Becca’s picks...
- Following a nail-bitting OT thriller, the Seattle Storm are now down 2-1 in the WNBA conference semifinals, and look to even the series against the Las Vegas Aces this Tuesday. Don’t miss out, get your tickets for this must-win game now!
MUST WIN GAME FOUR
SEATTLE, WE NEED YOU AT Climate Arena ON TUESDAY!
Get tickets
