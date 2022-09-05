Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/22: Taylor Dollard, Andrew Benintendi, and Zac Gallen

After an 8+ hour marathon game yesterday that featured a 4-and-a-half hour rain delay, our Seattle Mariners finished off the road trip with a 6-0 record to win their seventh game in a row. Coming off of very little sleep, the team prepares to face the Chicago White Sox today at 3:40 pm as Marco Gonzales takes the mound. Check out the latest in baseball news while we await first pitch:

In Mariners news...

Mariners top prospect Taylor Dollard is absolutely dominating for the Arkansas Travelers, leading the league in wins with a whopping 15.

15 wins for Taylor Dollard leads all of @milb.



He is the first Texas League pitcher to win 15+ since 2007.



He is the first @ARTravs pitcher to win 15+ since 1998…before Dollard was born! https://t.co/kogU4cLFO2 — Steven Davis (@StevenDavispxp) September 4, 2022

First round draft pick Cole Young’s first pro home run was a no-doubter.

Cole Young’s first pro homer may have broken a windshield



The @Mariners’ No. 4 prospect sends one way outta here for the @ModestoNuts! pic.twitter.com/aqK7GDfL41 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 4, 2022

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...