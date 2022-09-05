 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/22: Taylor Dollard, Andrew Benintendi, and Zac Gallen

Back to first place in the AL Wild Card race!

By Becca Weinberg
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After an 8+ hour marathon game yesterday that featured a 4-and-a-half hour rain delay, our Seattle Mariners finished off the road trip with a 6-0 record to win their seventh game in a row. Coming off of very little sleep, the team prepares to face the Chicago White Sox today at 3:40 pm as Marco Gonzales takes the mound. Check out the latest in baseball news while we await first pitch:

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners top prospect Taylor Dollard is absolutely dominating for the Arkansas Travelers, leading the league in wins with a whopping 15.
  • First round draft pick Cole Young’s first pro home run was a no-doubter.

Around the league...

  • After just two starts, RHP Dallas Keuchel has been DFA’d by the Texas Rangers, with LHP John King called up from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.
  • New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi has been diagnosed with a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will require surgery. The team doesn’t have a scheduled return time for him yet but plans to in the coming days.
  • The Detroit Tigers have placed DH Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day IL with a left biceps strain. The contract of Triple-A infielder Josh Lester has been selected in a corresponding move.
  • OF Nick Castellanos has been placed on the Philadelphia Phillies’ 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen has extended his scoreless streak to 41 13 innings, closing in on the D-backs’ record for consecutive scoreless innings with 42, and the MLB record of 59 set by Orel Hershiser in 1988.

Becca’s picks...

  • Following a nail-bitting OT thriller, the Seattle Storm are now down 2-1 in the WNBA conference semifinals, and look to even the series against the Las Vegas Aces this Tuesday. Don’t miss out, get your tickets for this must-win game now!

