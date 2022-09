The 3 hour and 47 minute during which baseball was played today: Julio Rodríguez (0.338 WPA)

The 4 hour and 33 minute rain delay courtesy of the stadium planners of the AL Central: Paul Sewald (-0.233 WPA)

Definitely not using sticky stuff: James Karinchak (0.307 WPA, 18 hair wipes)

Definitely qualified to be an umpire: Ángel Hernández (at least 10 missed calls)

Comment of the game: