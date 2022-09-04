 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

9/4/22: Rain Delay Thread/Game Thread Pt. II

By Sweezo
/ new
Mercer v Auburn Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Game thread? A thread about weather? Who knows but the other one reached capacity.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...