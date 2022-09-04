9/4/22: Open Game Thread

Good morning, everyone! The sun is shining (at least it is where I am), the birds are singing, and all the world seems brighter than usual. Why? I finally remembered to open my blinds, for one. More importantly, it’s time for Brunch Baseball!

Wait, what’s that? I’m told that yet another midwestern wannabe baseball team can’t be bothered to put a roof on their stadium, and the forecast calls for rain? And there’s a chance that the game would have to be made up on August 26th, which is the Mariners’ last off-day of the year and playing a makeup game there would force them to close the season playing 20 days in a row without a day off?

Cool. Cool. It’s pretty cool that there’s a decent chance the Mariners get screwed by another team’s inability to provide even the basic requirements for hosting a baseball game. For now, the prognosis seems good, but let’s hope that nobody gets hurt trying to palm a slick baseball.

Tarp is back on the field in Cleveland, not currently raining. Sounds like a light mist is expected throughout the day and they will play through it. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 4, 2022

Anyway, weather permitting, the M’s have the chance to go for a sweep today, and rookie phenom George Kirby will be at the helm. Kirby, if you haven’t heard, won American League Rookie of the Month in August, going 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA and a 1.31 FIP for the month. He’ll make his first start of September today.

In order to seal the sweep, Kirby will have to outduel Cleveland’s third starter, Cal Quantrill. Quantrill’s had a decent 2022, though his 11-5 record and 3.50 ERA mask some mediocre peripherals (such as a 9th percentile K% and a 17th percentile xBA).

Lineups

Cal Raleigh and Carlos Santana will each get the day off — Curt Casali will pick up the catching role and Mitch Haniger will slide into the DH spot, with Taylor Trammell getting the start in right field.

Game time: 11:40 AM PT

TV: Root Sports NW

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports Station

Streaming: MLB.tv (out of network only)

Home plate umpire: Ángel Hernández. Gulp.