Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Los Bomberos and the Geneva Convention, Local Kids Debut, and Favorite NFL Teams

In Lookout Landing Land...
- Feast your eyes on the Best of Lookout Landing Twitter for this past week:
Outside of the Mariners, my playoff rooting interests are “things that will cause Rob Manfred prolonged intestinal distress”— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 4, 2022
Scott Servais apparently uses Luis Castillo's nickname, La Piedra, on the lineup card pic.twitter.com/KNDRePKgTU— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 3, 2022
Matt Boyd on being embraced by his teammates: "Everybody knows that this is a special group; you don't understand how special it is until you're in the clubhouse...I'm truly thankful for that [the support he's gotten in such a short time], it speaks to the character of everybody"— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 1, 2022
This Mariners bullpen against the 2022 Tigers is close to a violation of the Geneva Convention— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 1, 2022
Ty France: pic.twitter.com/eRsiVtkLuT— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 30, 2022
In Mariners Land...
- J.P. Crawford posted on Instagram for the first time since May to show off his brand new Seattle Mariners FOCO straw hat. I don’t have a FOCO, but after going to a Padres game in San Diego this past Spring I purchased a Hemlock straw hat that’s very similar and I have to say — these hats are clutch. Perfect for dad vibes.
- Jesse Winker is incapable of losing when he has a life like this.
- Can someone get eyes on what pen Julio is using?
- Wink makes our list again, this time for swiping a fan’s cell phone this week in Cleveland. My only suggestion would’ve been to take a selfie with the fan. You can’t just give a teenager a heart attack by taking their phone like that without giving them something.
- The squad threw on different kinds of threads this week to represent their favorite NFL team. The clear winner here? Scott.
In Baseball Land...
- ALERT: Washington kid makes the big time! Graduate of Lakeside High School and current No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, Corbin Carroll, debuted this week for the Snakies. Woo!
- What’s better than one Washington kid making the Majors this past week? How about TWO Washington kids making the Majors this week?? Michael Toglia, a Gig Harbor High School Class of 2016 alum hit the field this week for the Colorado Rockies. Way to go!
- This week the guys from Proud to Be in Baseball traveled to my neck of the woods to celebrate Pride Night at Polar Park with Boston’s Triple-A team, the WooSox. Proud to be in Baseball is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower and advocate for the next generation of LGBTQ people in baseball. A player-driven organization, leading with messages of love and acceptance, Proud to be in Baseball provides resources, educational opportunities, and raises awareness while building the LGBTQ community in America’s pastime. The org supports players from the Little League level to the Pro level.
In Shay Land...
- Okay, but who else can relate.
