Orioles at Yankees: Open Scoreboard Watching Thread

Here is the place to chat if you’re watching the Yankees and Orioles matchup. Personally, I am rooting for the Orioles to win so the Mariners win tonight, which I am manifesting into existence, actually matters. Let’s go birbs! Make the Mariners earn it. Alternatively: let’s go Yankees! Mariners fans have suffered enough. Either option is valid.

Score update for those of you just checking in: Baltimore is up 1-0 on a Ryan Mountcastle RBI single in the first, but that was it despite some traffic on the bases against Domingo Germán. Aaron Judge struck out in the first, and the Yankees went down 1-2-3 against Jordan Lyles. Austin Hayes led off the second with a double, but the Orioles weren’t able to push him across. Come on you birbs! Yankees coming up in the bottom of the second.

Update, 5:30 PT: The Yankees got one back in the fifth on an Oswaldo Cabrera solo home run, tying the score at 1-1. In the top of the sixth, Germán walked Rutschman and Santander to open the inning; both runners then moved over to third on a groundout. Zach Britton is coming in to replace Germán and attempt to quell the threat.

Update: Britton did not quell the threat, and might actually be pretty hurt, as he walked the one batter he faced and then threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score before exiting with the trainer. Ron Marinaccio came in and put down the Orioles uprising, so it’s on to the bottom of the sixth in a game that was moving at light speed but now has slowed down quite a bit.