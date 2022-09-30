Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/22: Luis Castillo, Rich Hill, and Francisco Álvarez

Hello everyone! The Magic Number is down to 1! I kind of hope the Orioles win against the Yankees tonight so the M’s can have a chance to clinch the playoffs by winning against the Rangers, allowing them to celebrate on the field. But we shall see. Anyway, here’s what else is happening in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Pretty cool story about how Julio’s deal helped encourage Luis Castillo to sign an extension. I hope this is a sign of things to come this winter!
Fast forward 48 hours and Julio's deal gets reported and made official. Castillo's agent then called the team and said, per Dipoto, "Luis is fired up."— Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) September 29, 2022
Dipoto: "He said, 'This is the place I want to be, this team wants to win.' And we got a deal done shortly thereafter."
- Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider wonders if the Mariners might be better off playing the wild card series away from Seattle.
Around the league...
- The Mets are calling up top catching prospect Francisco Álvarez to get a taste of the majors in advance of the team’s playoff run.
- Legendary Dodgers Spanish radio announcer Jamie Jarrín is getting ready to call it a career.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs notes that Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara has a sneakily important role to play in determining the NL pennant race.
- John Griffin at Pinstripe Alley wonders if Frankie Montas might make a useful bullpen piece for the postseason.
- Believe it or not, Rich Hill is planning to return in 2023 for his age 43 season.
Loading comments...