Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/22: Luis Castillo, Rich Hill, and Francisco Álvarez

Some links to close out the month of September.

By Anders Jorstad
Syracuse Mets v Lehigh Valley IronPigs Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Hello everyone! The Magic Number is down to 1! I kind of hope the Orioles win against the Yankees tonight so the M’s can have a chance to clinch the playoffs by winning against the Rangers, allowing them to celebrate on the field. But we shall see. Anyway, here’s what else is happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Pretty cool story about how Julio’s deal helped encourage Luis Castillo to sign an extension. I hope this is a sign of things to come this winter!

Around the league...

