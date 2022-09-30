Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/22: Luis Castillo, Rich Hill, and Francisco Álvarez

Hello everyone! The Magic Number is down to 1! I kind of hope the Orioles win against the Yankees tonight so the M’s can have a chance to clinch the playoffs by winning against the Rangers, allowing them to celebrate on the field. But we shall see. Anyway, here’s what else is happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

Pretty cool story about how Julio’s deal helped encourage Luis Castillo to sign an extension. I hope this is a sign of things to come this winter!

Fast forward 48 hours and Julio's deal gets reported and made official. Castillo's agent then called the team and said, per Dipoto, "Luis is fired up."



Dipoto: "He said, 'This is the place I want to be, this team wants to win.' And we got a deal done shortly thereafter." — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) September 29, 2022

Luke Arkins at Prospect Insider wonders if the Mariners might be better off playing the wild card series away from Seattle.

