The Daily Catch: Sept 30, 2022

The magic number is...1! One, ah, ah, ah.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy Friday, Mariners fans! I’m beginning to welcome the sound of the garbage truck outside my house on these days because it means it’s Friday. And today is a special Friday, today is the day we might clinch a postseason spot for the first time since 2001. I’m wearing my Northwest Green Griffey Jr. jersey — what are you wearing to celebrate the occasion?

Photo of the Game

WE GOT A SMILE, FOLKS! WE GOT JARRED KELENIC A SMILE!

  • Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Luis Torrens (22) runs after hitting a RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the eleventh inning Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving a water bath to the coaches after beating Texas Rangers 10-9 during the eleventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • The Seattle Mariners celebrate after beating Texas Rangers 10-9 during the eleventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Manager Scott Servais #9 celebrates with J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners after his walk-off single during the eleventh inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball for an out during the third inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second base by Josh Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers during the second inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from 09/29 vs. TEX

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Losing is okay, actually - Kate Pruesser

Game Recap: In a Thursday night for the ages, Mariners win 10–9 in extra innings - Grant Bronsdon

Mailbag

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Seen on Social Media

Trivia Question

Which of these former Mariners is not in the Top 10 WAR in team history?

Poll

________ is not amongst the Top 10 WAR leaders in Mariners team history.

Yesterday’s Answer: Yesterday we asked you how many Cincinnati natives were on the original 1869 all-professional Cincinnati Red Stockings squad.

And the correct answer is.... Only 1! That player was first baseman Charlie Gould. Most of the others were from the mid-Atlantic, while one, left fielder Andy Leonard, was from Ireland.

Daily Mariners Poll

As we get closer and closer to making the pl*yoffs, LL wants to know what stage of life you were in the last time they made the postseason.

Poll

The last time the Mariners made the playoffs in 2001, I was...

Results from yesterday:

Happy birthday to...!

Alright, so we don’t have any current Mariners, nor lower Mariners birthday today, but we do have several former Mariners with birthdays today. Those being:

Jack Mayfield (32), Daniel Robertson (37), Seth Smith (40), Carlos Guillen (47), and Dave Magadan (60)

Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.

