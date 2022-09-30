The Daily Catch: Sept 30, 2022

Happy Friday, Mariners fans! I’m beginning to welcome the sound of the garbage truck outside my house on these days because it means it’s Friday. And today is a special Friday, today is the day we might clinch a postseason spot for the first time since 2001. I’m wearing my Northwest Green Griffey Jr. jersey — what are you wearing to celebrate the occasion?

Photo of the Game

WE GOT A SMILE, FOLKS! WE GOT JARRED KELENIC A SMILE!

Grid View Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Luis Torrens (22) runs after hitting a RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the eleventh inning Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving a water bath to the coaches after beating Texas Rangers 10-9 during the eleventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners celebrate after beating Texas Rangers 10-9 during the eleventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Manager Scott Servais #9 celebrates with J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners after his walk-off single during the eleventh inning to beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball for an out during the third inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second base by Josh Smith #47 of the Texas Rangers during the second inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Mailbag

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Seen on Social Media

jarred naruto ran home after that dinger pic.twitter.com/3DZXzcpWxq — Connor Donovan (@kennerdoloman) September 30, 2022

WE FIGHT!!!!! — Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) September 30, 2022

The way your parents stand next to each other at your Little League game after they just got out of the family Honda Pilot having an argument that almost ended their marriage pic.twitter.com/aXdlgI3tLO — shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) September 30, 2022

Trivia Question

Which of these former Mariners is not in the Top 10 WAR in team history?

Poll ________ is not amongst the Top 10 WAR leaders in Mariners team history. Jamie Moyer

Robinson Canó

Jay Buhner

Nelson Cruz vote view results 9% Jamie Moyer (9 votes)

32% Robinson Canó (32 votes)

25% Jay Buhner (25 votes)

32% Nelson Cruz (32 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Answer: Yesterday we asked you how many Cincinnati natives were on the original 1869 all-professional Cincinnati Red Stockings squad.

And the correct answer is.... Only 1! That player was first baseman Charlie Gould. Most of the others were from the mid-Atlantic, while one, left fielder Andy Leonard, was from Ireland.

Daily Mariners Poll

As we get closer and closer to making the pl*yoffs, LL wants to know what stage of life you were in the last time they made the postseason.

Poll The last time the Mariners made the playoffs in 2001, I was... ...not born yet

...between the ages of born and 5 years old

...in elementary school

...in middle/junior high school

...in high school

...in college/...college-aged

...out of college and starting ~life as an adult~ vote view results 4% ...not born yet (5 votes)

11% ...between the ages of born and 5 years old (12 votes)

16% ...in elementary school (17 votes)

12% ...in middle/junior high school (13 votes)

18% ...in high school (20 votes)

8% ...in college/...college-aged (9 votes)

28% ...out of college and starting ~life as an adult~ (30 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Results from yesterday:

Happy birthday to...!

Alright, so we don’t have any current Mariners, nor lower Mariners birthday today, but we do have several former Mariners with birthdays today. Those being:

Jack Mayfield (32), Daniel Robertson (37), Seth Smith (40), Carlos Guillen (47), and Dave Magadan (60)

Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.