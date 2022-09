Mariners 4, Guardians 0

Winning baseball games all week: Robbie Ray (.287 WPA)

Having to be in Detroit and Cleveland’s stadiums: Eugenio Suarez (-.056 WPA)

OTD in Ichiro: Ichiro homers off Roger Clemens, who he’d previously been just 2 for 20 against, for his 200th hit of the year. He did it on a day when the video system wasn’t working so he couldn’t even prepare.