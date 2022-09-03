 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Filed under:

9/3/22: Open Game Thread

Cleveland is guarding M’s pitchers’ ERA

By Jacob Parr
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians
pizza de pasta
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Saturday everyone! Tonight the Texas Longhorns get their football season started and while all my friends are out at that game I’ll be here watching the Mariners. Although after last season, I think I’ll be more entertained. But enough about football, its baseball time!

The Mariners are yet again playing Cleveland in what has become a surprisingly good for the M’s season series. With Robbie Ray on the mound tonight to face the swing-happy Guardians, here’s hoping his slider and two-seamer are working. If they are, we can probably expect to see a lot of K’s from last years Cy Young winner.

That 1-4 is going to make me act up.
Seattle Mariners

As a reminder, tonight’s game is on FOX and not ROOT Sports NW. Here’s hoping the M’s are able to give a good showing outside their comfortable network!

Game Time: 4:15 pm PT

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM/Mariners.com

TV: FOX/MLB.TV for out of market folks

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...