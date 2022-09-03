9/3/22: Open Game Thread

Happy Saturday everyone! Tonight the Texas Longhorns get their football season started and while all my friends are out at that game I’ll be here watching the Mariners. Although after last season, I think I’ll be more entertained. But enough about football, its baseball time!

The Mariners are yet again playing Cleveland in what has become a surprisingly good for the M’s season series. With Robbie Ray on the mound tonight to face the swing-happy Guardians, here’s hoping his slider and two-seamer are working. If they are, we can probably expect to see a lot of K’s from last years Cy Young winner.

As a reminder, tonight’s game is on FOX and not ROOT Sports NW. Here’s hoping the M’s are able to give a good showing outside their comfortable network!

Game Time: 4:15 pm PT

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM/Mariners.com

TV: FOX/MLB.TV for out of market folks