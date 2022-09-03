 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/22: Austin Meadows, Munetaka Murakami, and Serena Williams

Some Saturday morning links.

By Anders Jorstad
United States v Japan - Baseball Gold Medal Game - Olympics: Day 15 Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Let’s check out what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Perhaps this is a big reason why the Mariners found Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte to be expendable.
  • The Mariners 2022 first round pick got his first Single-A hit yesterday.
  • Luis Torrens getting some run at other positions is...interesting.

Around the league...

  • Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows opened up on Twitter and said he would be taking the rest of the season off while he addresses his mental health.
  • Aaron Judge isn’t the only pro baseball player chasing home run history.

Anders’ picks...

