Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/22: Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rendon

Good morning everyone! The Mariners are back on track as the season winds down. Here’s everything else that you need to know today.
In Mariners news...
- Jarred Kelenic seems to be finally turning things around. Shannon Drayer spoke to coaches about the outfielder’s seeming transformation.
Around the league...
- Aaron Judge finally hit his 61st homer of the season, tying the American League record. He gave his special baseball to his mom.
- R.J. Anderson ranked all 30 teams by how likely they are to land Aaron Judge in free agency this winter.
- Mike Petriello ranked the strongest throwing arms among position players.
- Stick to politics, my guy.
Connecticut's Governor proposed a new rule for Major League Baseball... what are we thinking? pic.twitter.com/wcd8RqCXFB— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 28, 2022
- The Angels have brought Anthony Rendon off the IL before he was ready just so he could serve his suspension this season.
Anthony Rendon was activated from the IL. Mike Ford was DFA’d.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 28, 2022
Rendon begins his 5-game suspension tonight. So he can play the last 3 games in Oakland.
The Angels will play one man short during the suspension.
Anders’ picks...
- You’ve got to give Snoop credit for not giving up or getting down on himself!
Snoop Dogg butchers Wheel of Fortune completely…until… pic.twitter.com/RSvFR1YyDP— Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) September 29, 2022
