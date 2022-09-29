 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/22: Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rendon

Aaron Judge did the damn thing.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! The Mariners are back on track as the season winds down. Here’s everything else that you need to know today.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Angels have brought Anthony Rendon off the IL before he was ready just so he could serve his suspension this season.

Anders’ picks...

  • You’ve got to give Snoop credit for not giving up or getting down on himself!

