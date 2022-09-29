The Daily Catch: Sept 29, 2022

Happy *checks calendar* Thursday, everyone! Our Mariners’ magic number is at 3 and the crisp Fall air is beginning to descend on my tiny little New England city.

Here’s today’s Daily Catch!

Vote for Photo of the Game

I’m about to sound like a parent that isn’t allowed to say who their favorite kid is, but truthfully, I can’t pick a favorite photo because they’re all so good. But you can. Vote for your favorite photo from last night’s win below!

Grid View Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners look on during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 avoids a water bath by Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners after beating the Texas Rangers 3-1 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners makes a catch for an out during the third inning against the Texas Rangers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) and relief pitcher Paul Sewald (37) celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Mailbag

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Seen on Social Media

I...I don’t think I like this.

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and our friends over at Pinstripe Alley for the history that was made last night! Here are some cute photos (yes, cute, look at that smile) for you to look at.

The Baseball Hall of Fame celebrated by finally getting to use the photo they had queued up for the past week:

This also begs the question: if Judge hits #62, is he the true home run king? Or does Barry Bonds — who hit 73 home runs in a season he was later found to have been using steroids during — still the champ?

Poll If Aaron Judge hits at least 62 home runs this season, is he the new home run king? Yes, until proven otherwise he did it fair and square

Trivia Question

In 1869, CF/Manager Harry Wright formed the very first all-professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings, and did what no other team had previously done — he paid the entire team a salary. There were 10 players on the squad — how many were from Cincinnati?

Poll How many members of the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings were from the city they played for? The entire team

Exactly half

All but 1

Come back tomorrow for the answer!

Daily Mariners Poll

Poll How close do you live to T-Mobile Park? I live within the city

I live within King County, but outside of Seattle

I live within the State of Washington, but outside of King County

I live within the Mariners market (OR, ID, MT, AK), but outside of Washington

I live in a state or territory outside of the Mariners market

Yesterday’s poll results: Yesterday we ask what handedness y’all were and it landed closer to the 75/25 R/L split seen in the majors than the 90/10 R/L split that’s been documented around the world.

Right handed - 77%

Left handed - 19%

Ambidextrous - 4%

Happy birthday to...!

No one. No one was born today.

Just kidding, but no Mariners nor Mariners-affiliate players were born today, nor were any LL staff members.

We did get an email for a belated birthday wish from a reader that we do want to share because she harkens back to a memory I think we can all relate to:

Hi LL folks,

I do not have an upcoming birthday. I have one that’s just happened. Your announcement takes me all the way back to grade school, where the teachers never acknowledged mine but kids born October thru June would get their birthday announced first thing in the morning and/or written on the board. I was September, not the calendrically forgotten territory of July and August.

Ah, well. Charitably, I figure no one had their s—t together that early in the academic year.

However if you’d care to put me in the new feature, I’d certainly enjoy that!

So, with that, Happy Belated Birthday, Rose K. (65)! Hope your September 24th birthday was the best!

Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.