Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/28/22: Luis Castillo, Aaron Judge, and Bo Bichette

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- With the Mariners playoff drought seemingly coming to a close, Tyler Kepner at The New York Times wrote about the longest active playoff drought in the Big Four American professional sports.
- Better yet: remember the best moments of the M’s drought in video format!
As a Mariners fan i wanted to take the time and make this video commemorating some of the players that always are on my mind for their effort the memories they created for me and everyone else. Enjoy Mariner fans grab a tissue. I need everyone to watch this. #seausrise @Mariners pic.twitter.com/mktocu1BkL— Eugenio Suarez’s multicolored mullet (@McneilWebster) September 27, 2022
- Ginny Searle at Baseball Prospectus gave their take on the Mariners’ extension of Luis Castillo’s contract. ($)
- The Mariners team blog previewed the team’s homestand and figured out the potential scenarios for the M’s to clinch the playoffs.
Around the league...
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN spoke to several baseball insiders to figure out just what kind of contract Aaron Judge is in for this coming offseason.
- Reports indicate that Tony La Russa will not to back to manage the club in 2023 — or ever, you’d have to image — due to ongoing health complications.
- The Oneil Cruz Statcast numbers are about as chaotic as you’d expect them to be.
Oneil Cruz has now played enough games to qualify for Baseball Savant's percentile rankings. Here's where he stands: pic.twitter.com/e0OSQLMvsB— Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) September 26, 2022
- Hello, Andrés Muñoz!
Introducing TunEx, a new metric to describe pitch tunneling! These are 2022's top performing pitch pairings, where 100 is average. You can read more at: https://t.co/veOMPfsfcu pic.twitter.com/O5c2zhEMkI— Walter Limm (@LimmWalter) September 27, 2022
- The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is opening a special exhibit highlighting the connections between African American baseball history to Latin cultures.
- Bo Bichette was having a tough season offensively, but a swing change has turned things around for him at just the right time. Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs has the analysis.
