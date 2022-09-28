The Daily Catch 09/28/22: Photos, Mailbags and Birthdays, oh my!

Hello, readers! Welcome to a brand new type of post we’re testing out this week.

Why The Daily Catch? Because the content you’ll find in this type of post will be as fresh as the stuff you find in a superbly-stocked fish market. You won’t see anything more than a day old located in the treasures below.

With that said, nothing in this post will fall under the “baseball news” category. To find that type of content, you’ll want to check out Lookout Landing’s daily Mariners Moose Tracks post where there’s links to news and long-form content. The arrival of The Daily Catch will not affect the daily Mariners Moose Tracks and you can look forward to having both posts waiting for you in the morning.

The Daily Catch is where you’ll vote for the previous night’s Photo of the Game (which will then go up against other POTGs in an end-of-the-week post), links to Lookout Landing content from the day before that you may have missed, mailbag questions, new social media posts from your favorite Mariners, daily baseball-related polls, and finally, my personal favorite, BIRTHDAY WISHES.

Every day we’ll be wishing Mariners, LL staff, and readers (yes, you!) a big happy birthday. We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.

Similarly, if there’s a question you want answered by the LL staff, either e-mail at the address above, drop a comment below, or shoot us a DM on Twitter with your question. We’ll have a staff member or several answer and include your question in an upcoming post. We figure this will be a faster way to answer the burning questions that are on people’s minds than saving them all up for a weekly mailbag post, but let us know if this is a feature you’d like.

And finally, we want to hear from you in the comment section about any other type of content you’d like to see in The Daily Catch.

Without further ado, enjoy the first ever Daily Catch!

Vote for Photo of the Game

Vote below for last night’s Photo of the Game to go on to compete for Mariners Photo of the Week.

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Series Preview: Mariners (83-69) vs. Rangers (65-87) - Jake Mailhot, Lou Fish-Sadin

The Mariners are sending a message - Zach Mason

How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought - Isabelle Minasian

Game Recap: Mariners test limits of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, lose to Josh Jung and the Rangers 5-0 - Kate Pruesser

BONUS: Because this is the very first Daily Catch, I’ll make an exception for the “nothing older than a day” rule to link you to Kate’s piece on Mitch Haniger from Monday: The Mariners need their champion back

Mailbag

Well, because this is Day 1 of The Daily Catch we don’t have any mailbag questions yet. To submit a question for the mailbag, email us at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com, drop a comment below, or shoot us a DM on Twitter with your question and check upcoming posts to see if it’s been answered!

Seen on Social Media

Paul has a message for all of us (or those of us that live within a reasonable distance from T-Mobile Park)

Mariners Player Development posted this video of Colombian native Michael Arroyo in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month:

Daily Poll

Studies show that somewhere between 10-12% of the world’s population is left-handed, while it’s been reported that 25% of players in Major League Baseball are. What are you?

Happy Birthday to...!

SS Martin Gonzalez (18) of the DSL Mariners and a big belated HBD to Lookout Landing staffer Connor Donovan, whose birthday was Monday!

