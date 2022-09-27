Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Threads 9/27/22: Open Game Thread The “score runs” thread By Kate Preusser@KatePreusser Sep 27, 2022, 8:13pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 9/27/22: Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email the only offensive highlight of the game so far is a bad one Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports More game thread! Score runs, Mariners! Also: Red Sox win, Baltimore loses, magic number goes downnnnnnn baby. More From Lookout Landing 83-70: Chart 9/27/22: Game Thread the Third Mariners Game #153 Preview, 9/27/22: TEX at SEA How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought Homecoming: Mariners vs. Rangers Series Preview The Mariners are sending a message Loading comments...
Loading comments...