 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/27/22: Julio Rodriguez, Didi Gregorius, and Alek Manoah

A light links day for your Tuesday.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Good morning! The Mariners are back in town for their final homestand of the regular season, with Robbie Ray on the mound to face the Texas Rangers at 6:40 pm. Catch up on the latest in baseball as we await first pitch.

In Mariners news...

  • GM Jerry Dipoto confirms that Eugenio Suarez will likely be ready to play in today’s game, and expects JROD to return right after his IL stint is up.
  • Mariners VP and Assistant GM of Baseball Ops Justin Hollander joins MLB Network to expresses his excitement for playoff baseball in Seattle:
  • ICYMI: A breakdown of Luis Castillo’s new five-year extension with the Mariners and what made him decide to stay in Seattle.
  • Huge congrats to Julio Rodriguez, who has been named Baseball America’s 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year! A much deserved award, and the first of many.

Around the league...

  • Didi Gregorius is set to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League after his release from the Philadelphia Phillies last month.
  • Toronto Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah has been named the first recipient of the Dove Men+Care sponsorship award for sportsmanship after he defended his teammate Alejandro Kirk from disrespectful online comments. Manoah immediately donated his earnings from the award to KidSport, a nonprofit that gives young children opportunities to play organized sports.
  • The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list, and in a corresponding move, optioned OF Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno.

Becca’s picks...

  • Keep your eyes peeled on October 1st for the Seattle Kraken mascot unveiling!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...