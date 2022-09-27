Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/27/22: Julio Rodriguez, Didi Gregorius, and Alek Manoah

Good morning! The Mariners are back in town for their final homestand of the regular season, with Robbie Ray on the mound to face the Texas Rangers at 6:40 pm. Catch up on the latest in baseball as we await first pitch.
In Mariners news...
- GM Jerry Dipoto confirms that Eugenio Suarez will likely be ready to play in today’s game, and expects JROD to return right after his IL stint is up.
Jerry Dipoto said that Suarez will likely be ready to go tomorrow as a DH and Julio will be ready to go when his 10 days are up on the IL— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 26, 2022
- Mariners VP and Assistant GM of Baseball Ops Justin Hollander joins MLB Network to expresses his excitement for playoff baseball in Seattle:
.@Mariners VP & Asst. GM of Baseball Ops Justin Hollander speaks on what it would mean to get the team back to the Postseason, locking up Luis Castillo to a new deal and more!#PregameSpread | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/krVzVCHrw0— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 27, 2022
- ICYMI: A breakdown of Luis Castillo’s new five-year extension with the Mariners and what made him decide to stay in Seattle.
- Huge congrats to Julio Rodriguez, who has been named Baseball America’s 2022 MLB Rookie of the Year! A much deserved award, and the first of many.
Around the league...
- Didi Gregorius is set to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League after his release from the Philadelphia Phillies last month.
OFFICIAL -Didi Gregorius is coming to #LBPRC⚾️ .— Edwin Hernández Jr. (@LBPRCinEnglish) September 26, 2022
The Cangrejeros of Santurce just announced the acquisition of the 32-year-old shortstop.
Played 63 games with the Phillies this season, before being released last month. pic.twitter.com/VdAK2Gq1TJ
- Toronto Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah has been named the first recipient of the Dove Men+Care sponsorship award for sportsmanship after he defended his teammate Alejandro Kirk from disrespectful online comments. Manoah immediately donated his earnings from the award to KidSport, a nonprofit that gives young children opportunities to play organized sports.
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list, and in a corresponding move, optioned OF Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno.
Becca’s picks...
- Keep your eyes peeled on October 1st for the Seattle Kraken mascot unveiling!
a new friend is coming to The Deep soon pic.twitter.com/3JTbHxBItX— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 27, 2022
