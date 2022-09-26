Seattle Mariners Photos of the Week: Sept 19 - Sept 25

Last Week’s Winner

The moment. The composition. The shot.

This photo has it all and it’s now our reigning Photo of the Week.

Alright, folks, you know what to do. Vote for your favorite photos and see who wins Photo of the Week!

Monday September 19 @ Los Angeles Angels

Grid View ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners slides into third base during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Penn Murfee #56 of the Seattle Mariners looks at first base from the mound during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during interviews prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners speaks with umpire Vic Carapazza #19 during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 19, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tuesday September 20 @ Oakland A’s

Grid View OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners gets the out at second base of Conner Capel #72 of the Oakland Athletics and throws to first base to turn a double play in the bottom of the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners crosses home plate to score from third base on a bases-loaded walk by pitcher JP Sears #38 of the Oakland Athletics in the top of the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Curt Casali #5 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks to the dugout during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners fields the ball against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 20, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Wednesday September 21 @ Oakland A’s

Grid View OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners gets the out at second base on Chad Pinder #10 of the Oakland Athletics and throws to first base for a double play in the bottom of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Pitcher Erik Swanson #50 of the Seattle Mariners leaves the game against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners gets Tony Kemp #5 of the Oakland Athletics out at second base but is unable to turn a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Sep 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens (22) reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) stretches for the ball during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) hits a single during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday September 22 @ Oakland A’s

Grid View Sep 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after hitting a double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore (25) out at first against Oakland Athletics first baseman Stephen Vogt (21) after hitting into a double play during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners leaves the game against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI double in the top of the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Stephen Vogt #21 of the Oakland Athletics gets the out at first base of Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners in the top of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 22, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Friday September 23 @ Kansas City Royals

Grid View KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 23: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 23: Nate Eaton #18 of the Kansas City Royals is tagged out by Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners as he is picked off in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 23: Penn Murfee #56 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Sep 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (left) tries to tag Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez (1) at third base but did not have the ball in glove in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Chris Flexen (77) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) makes a leaping catch at the wall against the Kansas City Royals in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday September 24 @ Kansas City Royals

Grid View Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (23) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Ty France (23) slides into second base with a double against Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners pinch hitter Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) catches a pop fly during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: The Seattle Mariners celebrate a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Sunday September 25 @ Kansas City Royals

Grid View KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble as he waits on deck to bat against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Starting pitcher Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before pitching against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) slides into home to score ahead of the tag by Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Taylor Trammell (20) catches a fly ball at the wall during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts to the crowd after the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr interacts with Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray (38) prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports