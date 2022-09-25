83-69: Chart

Seattle Mariners 12, Kansas City Royals 13
Tweets of the Game
The 11 runs allowed in the 6th inning ties the Mariners record last achieved May 28, 2000 at Tampa.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 25, 2022
Mariners and Rays passing the honor of playing the Blue Jays back and forth pic.twitter.com/4SeGlJ7O07— John Trupin (@JohnTrupin) September 25, 2022
Winker has a bruised left wrist but more importantly an opportunity to watch the end of the Bills game— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 25, 2022
Watching this game pic.twitter.com/VGjQzsSDiS— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 25, 2022
sometimes i climb a happiness hill and face plant down the other side pic.twitter.com/YkMt9KofO6— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) September 25, 2022
This inning my cousins and I at t-giving— shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) September 25, 2022
lots of walks
Photos of the Game
- KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates an RBI single in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
- KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners blows a bubble as he waits on deck to bat against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
- KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 25: Starting pitcher Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before pitching against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
- Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) slides into home to score ahead of the tag by Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
- Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Taylor Trammell (20) catches a fly ball at the wall during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
- Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts to the crowd after the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
- Sep 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr interacts with Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray (38) prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Chart
Snake Saturday Parade: Ty France (.189 WPA)
Dead snake in the cages at Petco: Erik Swanson (-.620 WPA)
