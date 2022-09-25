 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Game Preview, 9/25/22: #152, SEA @ KCR

Who will be the wiener at the end of the game?

By Shay Weintraub
/ new
Chicago White Sox atKansas City John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Happy Sunday, Mariners fans!

Today our newly extended right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo matches up against Kansas City’s similarly-named, but not similarly-extended Max Castillo. You might remember the latter Castillo from the Whit Merrifield trade that sent the previously unvaccinated slugger to the Toronto Blue Jays. After bouncing between Triple-A Omaha and the Royals, the big league club has brought their #13 prospect back up for another start. He relies heavily on his 4-seam fastball and changeup and add his slider into his arsenal about as much as you want to add sesame oil into your dipping sauce for your homemade dumplings (about 12% of the overall concoction).

OUR Castillo is coming off of a start we may want to forget, but in case you don’t, you can read it here.

Line ‘em up.

Catch the Game

Watch: ROOTSPORTS, MLB.teevee

Listen: KTTH 770AM and Mariners.com

Start time: 11:10am PT / 2:10pm ET

So You’re a Betting Gal

Run Line: The run line is set at 1.5, meaning the Mariners have to win by 2 or more run to cover.

Poll

Will the Mariners cover the run line (1.5)?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Total: The total combined score for both teams is set at 7.5.

Poll

Will the Mariners and Royals cover the Total Score? (7.5 o/u)

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...