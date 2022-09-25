Seattle Mariners Social Media Spotlight: Jersey Polls, Farm Animals, 700 Dingers

In Lookout Landing Land...
Check out some of the best posts from the last week from Lookout Landing:
- Of course I have to start off with a tweet that includes a poll so I can create an additional poll. Tell us below which uni you preferred.
Who has the better City Connect jerseys we’ve seen this roadtrip:— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 24, 2022
Poll
Who has the better City Connect jersey we’ve seen on this current roadtrip?
-
76%
KC Royals
-
24%
LA Angels
- We’ve got some real jokers over here.
Game notes for tonight pic.twitter.com/sfcHV9mX3p— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) September 21, 2022
- Another wonderful Watch Party at The Growler Guys!
In Mariners Land...
- These “Staying in Seattle” graphics just make me feel a certain type of way ~swoon~
- Julio sharing this selfie on his IG Story after Albert smacked his 700th home run has us deep in our feels.
- Kyle Seager has reached the “adopting farm animals” stage of retirement.
- Always a good day at the ballpark when Dash comes to visit.
In Baseball Land...
- Baseball fan Tom Willis has done it, he’s thrown out the first pitch at all 30 ballparks! You can read more about his journey here.
- Watching Yadi and Albert hug following the latter’s 700th HR makes us question how anyone couldn’t get emotional about baseball.
- Which leads us to this question: which home run race has been more exciting to watch, Aaron Judge’s (61 to tie Roger Maris) or Albert Pujols (reaching the 700 club)?
Poll
Which home run race has been more exciting to watch?
-
30%
Aaron Judge race to 61 home runs in a season
-
69%
Albert Pujols race to 700 career home runs
In Shay Land...
- Blink and you’ll miss this MONSTER play from one of the league’s top stars:
