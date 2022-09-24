Mariners Game Preview, 9/24/2022: #150, SEA @ KCR

It’s hard to imagine something happening in tonight’s game that will steal today’s headline from the Luis Castillo extension. If you missed it, John gave us the rundown on the 5-year/$108 million deal. Nevertheless, the Mariners will still play tonight’s game, hoping to get this 2-6 road trip back on track.

They could do worse than asking Logan Gilbert to lead the way. He had a bit of mid-season slump, but since his August 14th start against the Rangers, he’s been on quite a roll. Since then, he’s thrown 34.1 innings over six starts in which he’s tallied 40 strikeouts to just 5 walks and a 1.57 ERA. That’s got his season numbers up to 3.2 fWAR and 3.1 bWAR on the year, which ranks 28th and 34th, respectively, out of 356 starters.

But the pitching really hasn’t been the Mariners problem during this road trip. They’ve scored just a single run in five of the eight games so far. Obviously, the central cause has been the absence of the Mariners two best hitters. But even the Tacoma Rainiers should be able to handle the Angels, A’s, and Royals pitchers. Unfortunately, tonight, Scott Servais has put two catchers in the lineup and neither is the one you want. If the Mariners can’t get an early lead, we may need to see the dumper.

For your viewing pleasure, there’s still plenty of time to get to the Lookout Landing watch party at Growler Guys. I’m told it’s a very welcoming crowd for fans of all levels of baseball expertise and Mariners devotion. If you’re out of market like me and have MLB.tv, I strongly recommend the Royals broadcast. It’s one of the funniest booths in baseball so long as you share the understanding that Ryan Lefebvre thinks that Rex Hudler is an idiot but Rex has no idea.

First pitch: 4:10 PT

TV: ROOT Sports (Goldy and Blow)

Radio: 710 am (Rizzs and Sims)