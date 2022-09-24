Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/24/22: Julio Rodríguez, Albert Pujols, and Andrew McCutchen

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Greg Bishop at Sports Illustrated wrote the feature story on Julio Rodríguez and his magical rookie season that even his most fervent supporters could only have dreamed of.
- Mikey Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus dove into the statistics behind Jesse Winker’s recent struggles. ($)
- Mason McCoy became the first-ever member of the Tacoma Rainiers 20-20 club.
Around the league...
- The big news yesterday was Albert Pujols hitting homers No. 699 & 700 in the same game against the Dodgers, likely his final benchmark before he officially retires.
- Not to be outdone, Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen knocked in his 1,000th career RBI in yesterday’s contest.
- The closer entrance is now an art form and the closers are the artists, writes Jeff Passan in his latest piece at ESPN.
- Byron Buxton is set to undergo season-ending knee surgery.
- In a public interview, Barry Bonds urged Aaron Judge to break Bonds’ home run record, then sign with the Giants in the offseason (also, check that byline!).
- Pretty immature moment here from Gerrit Cole.
Following a game-tying homer, Cole ends the inning with a strikeout and screams at the home plate umpire after a missed strike three call earlier in the inning. He’s been ejected pic.twitter.com/2X4Dqamfut— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- James Earl Jones has signed over the rights to voice Darth Vader in future properties, signaling the end of an era for the legendary voice actor.
