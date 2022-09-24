 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/24/22: Julio Rodríguez, Albert Pujols, and Andrew McCutchen

Yesterday was a big day for milestones — just not the one everyone thought we’d get.

By Anders Jorstad
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening in the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • James Earl Jones has signed over the rights to voice Darth Vader in future properties, signaling the end of an era for the legendary voice actor.

