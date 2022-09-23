 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

82-68: Chart

Holding out for a hero/where have all the cowboys gone

By Kate Preusser
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Kansas City Royals
when another boy has a win
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Mariners 1, Royals 5

Number of leadoff doubles the Royals turned into runs: 1

Number of leadoff doubles squandered by the Mariners: 3

No chart art for bad boys

Kansas City BBQ: Cal Raleigh, .118 WPA

New York City BBQ: Mitch Haniger, -.241 WPA, an impressively high low-water mark for a position player

Game thread comment of the day:

On this day in Ichiro, 2010: Ichiro records his 200th hit, making him the first player to reach 10 consecutive 200-hit seasons. The Mariners lose to the Blue Jays on Jose Bautista’s 50th home run, 1-0. FEELS APPROPRIATE.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...