82-68: Chart

Mariners 1, Royals 5

Number of leadoff doubles the Royals turned into runs: 1

Number of leadoff doubles squandered by the Mariners: 3

Kansas City BBQ: Cal Raleigh, .118 WPA

New York City BBQ: Mitch Haniger, -.241 WPA, an impressively high low-water mark for a position player

Game thread comment of the day:

On this day in Ichiro, 2010: Ichiro records his 200th hit, making him the first player to reach 10 consecutive 200-hit seasons. The Mariners lose to the Blue Jays on Jose Bautista’s 50th home run, 1-0. FEELS APPROPRIATE.