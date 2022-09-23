Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/23/22: Jarred Kelenic, Taylor Dollard, and Stephen Vogt

Good morning friends! Yesterday was a strange one for the Mariners...they ran out a weird lineup, Julio got hurt (bad), and Jarred had a coming out of sorts (good!) Let’s hope today brings more of the good than the bad. Until then, here’s the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Speaking of Jarred Kelenic, the outfielder expressed an eager desire to do whatever he can to help the Mariners make it to the postseason and beyond.

Baseball America has named right-handed starter Taylor Dollard as the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year for 2022. I’m guessing he narrowly beat out Harry Ford for the honor, likely due to proximity to the majors.

Join Casey in his charitable endeavors!

Alright @Mariners fans, I’m asking you to show up for a good cause. If I reach my goal and/or get 65 donations I’ll be giving away two tickets to an upcoming game! Share, donate, retweet, do what you can. https://t.co/RBjrHO8WJ2 — Casey Sadler (@CaseySadler65) September 22, 2022

Around the league...

Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated spoke to several minor leaguers (including a former Mariners backstop!) to get a comprehensive story about how the minor league unionization came to fruition.

I love baseball’s continued efforts to broaden their international audience.

Speaking of the Yankees and the broadcasting rights of their games this weekend, there’s been significant drama between YES Network (the Yankees’ RSN) and Apple TV over who will get to broadcast tonight’s contest.

Eno Sarris at The Athletic dove into which players will be most affected by the forthcoming changes to the defensive shifting rules. ($)

In case you missed it, longtime A’s catcher Stephen Vogt will call it a career when the season comes to a close.

We’ve got the official World Baseball Classic schedule for this coming March.

The schedule for the 2023 @WBCBaseball games taking place at Chase Field in Phoenix and at loanDepot park in Miami was announced today. First round play at both venues begins on Saturday, March 11th. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/PTiHCeummr — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 22, 2022