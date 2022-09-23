 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/23/22: Jarred Kelenic, Taylor Dollard, and Stephen Vogt

Attempting to keep our spirits high while we await the Julio news.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning friends! Yesterday was a strange one for the Mariners...they ran out a weird lineup, Julio got hurt (bad), and Jarred had a coming out of sorts (good!) Let’s hope today brings more of the good than the bad. Until then, here’s the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Emma Baccellieri at Sports Illustrated spoke to several minor leaguers (including a former Mariners backstop!) to get a comprehensive story about how the minor league unionization came to fruition.
  • I love baseball’s continued efforts to broaden their international audience.

