Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 82-67: Chart >.500 flags fly forever By John Trupin@JohnTrupin Sep 22, 2022, 4:17pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 82-67: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email this swing produced the most important extra-base hit of the game Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Baseball Savant Powered by spite: Jarred Kelenic (WPA .301) Powered by Sprite: George Kirby (WPA -.480) Magic number: 9! With the O’s and Houston ft. Verlander underway Comment of the thread(s): Sorry but it had to be. More From Lookout Landing 9/22/22: Open Game Thread Four 9/22/22: Open Game Thread Three 9/22/22: Open Game Thread Two 9/22/22: Open Game Thread One play, and Jesse Winker’s season Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/22/22: Corbin Carroll, Dayton Moore, and Ezequiel Tovar Loading comments...
Loading comments...