9/22/22: Open Game Thread

I hope every member of the Seattle Mariners got in a good scream when they arrived at the Oakland Coliseum. That’s what I like to do when pent-up frustration boils over, at least. A scream is aggressive by and large, however it does not inherently need a victim or a target. It can merely be an expulsion of rage and impotence, and hopefully cathartic.

The M’s will attempt to exact some catharsis on the Oakland Athletics this afternoon, with a shuffled lineup that includes the return to the lineup of Jarred Kelenic. It also features a DH day for Jesse Winker, as well as a third base day for Ty France, a shortstop day for Dylan Moore, and good god this team just needs health and a win. J.P. Crawford is getting the day off to rest his legs which have been apparently bothering him since this weekend in Anaheim. George Kirby, deliver us.

Game Time: 12:37 PM PT

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle

Online: MLB.TV