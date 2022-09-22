Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/22/22: Corbin Carroll, Dayton Moore, and Ezequiel Tovar

Hello everyone! Here’s to hoping the Mariners can actually win a game against a bad team, one time. While we await the day, here’s the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- I’m a little surprised that Ty France is still considered an elite defensive first baseman, but good for him (and everyone else!)
4 Mariners were named among @BaseballAmerica's AL "Best Tools" List:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) September 21, 2022
Best Slider: Andrés Muñoz
Best Pickoff Move: Robbie Ray
Most Exciting Player: Julio Rodríguez (3rd)
Best Defensive First Baseman: Ty France (2nd)
Around the league...
- Seattle native and current Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been named the USA Today Minor League Player of the Year.
- Well, that was quick: The Royals have parted ways with President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.
- The Mariners are sliding, but fortunately, so are the Rays. And there’s more trouble brewing behind the scenes.
BREAKING: Multiple Sources confirm to me & @TKras that there was a physical altercation between Rays players Randy Arozarena & Yandy Diaz after Monday night’s game in the parking lot— (@ZacOnTheMic) September 21, 2022
The two had to be separated after a disagreement & neither played Tuesday vs Houston #raysup pic.twitter.com/6h4E2iPTTj
- How is this...possible? (they failed to do it, by the way)
Strange but true: If the Tigers beat the Orioles tonight, they will sweep a season series of at least six games against one opponent for the first time in club history ... and their franchise has been around since 1901!— Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 21, 2022
- Bryan Murphy at McCovey Chronicles vents about how people are conveniently forgetting Barry Bonds amid all of the hype around Aaron Judge.
- The Rockies are promoting top shortstop prospect Ezequiel Tovar to play in these final few games of the season.
- The coolest part of this to me is that he’s wearing a Barry Larkin jersey rather than his own jersey.
.@JoeyVotto just gets it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vN7E9BvX3— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2022
- Recently-retired Buster Posey has joined the Giants ownership group.
