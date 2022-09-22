 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/22/22: Corbin Carroll, Dayton Moore, and Ezequiel Tovar

Some news from around baseball as the season winds down.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone! Here’s to hoping the Mariners can actually win a game against a bad team, one time. While we await the day, here’s the latest from around the league.

In Mariners news...

  • I’m a little surprised that Ty France is still considered an elite defensive first baseman, but good for him (and everyone else!)

Around the league...

  • Seattle native and current Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has been named the USA Today Minor League Player of the Year.
  • Well, that was quick: The Royals have parted ways with President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore.
  • The Mariners are sliding, but fortunately, so are the Rays. And there’s more trouble brewing behind the scenes.
  • How is this...possible? (they failed to do it, by the way)

