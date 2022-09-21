9/21/22: Open Game Thread

I don’t know about you all, but last night might have been the worst offensive performance we’ve seen from the Mariners all season - and I was at each of the last two games they were shut out. Thankfully, it’s a new day, and with some fresh faces joining the roster, the M’s will look to put last night behind them and get back on track.

Neither Jarred Kelenic nor Luis Torrens are in the lineup, but good news! Cal Raleigh is back! Julio is once again leading off! JP is perfect in the ninth spot! You could gripe about Abraham Toro starting over DMo at third, or Jesse Winker playing left over Jarred, but man, does this lineup look better with Calboy in it. Plus, we have some good news on Eugenio Suárez.

Suarez took some swings and soft toss in the cage and all went well. Will wear a protective cover over the finger while he hits.



Specialist presented the option of having a pin inserted in the finger but it likely would have ended his season. Geno doesn’t feel he needs it. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) September 21, 2022

Robbie Ray’s had a rough couple of starts lately, but this A’s lineup seems like a good opportunity for him to get back on track. Just... don’t have anyone on base for Tony Kemp. Please.

Game Time: 6:40pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB At Bat