Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/21/22: Harry Ford, Aaron Judge, and Oneil Cruz

Hello friends and happy Wednesday! Let’s check out what’s going on around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Never test Rick’s reflexes!
- Chad Dotson at Cincinnati Magazine pitches the idea of Reds fans jumping on the Mariners bandwagon this fall.
- Harry Ford hit yet another homer for Great Britain, helping them officially qualify for the World Baseball Classic.
- Sam Lutz at Pitcher List dove into the amazing season that George Kirby has had.
Around the league...
- Canada is reportedly going to lift the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people entering the country in time for the start of the playoffs.
- The honesty is refreshing, though.
- The legend of Dae-Ho continues to grow.
- That’s 60 for Aaron Judge! He’s now just one shy of Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League record.
- You might not think of Germany as a baseball country, but the sport is slowly making an impact there one baseball field at a time.
- Matthew LaMar at Royals Review broke down recent comments from Dayton Moore responding to criticism about the team’s rebuild, comments that angered many fans.
- Jake Mintz at FOX Sports wonders if Oneil Cruz can become a unique, transcendent baseball superstar.
- Kurt Suzuki is planning to retire following the 2022 season.
