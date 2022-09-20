Come watch the Mariners with us Saturday, September 24 at Growler Guys

Thanks to everyone who braved Revive I-5 traffic and college football Saturday and made time to come out to our event at The Growler Guys last week. It was such a blast, we’re going to do it again, and we hope those of you who weren’t able to come last time will be able to make it this time!

Here are the details:

Date:

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Time:

4:10 p.m.

Location:

Growler Guys

8500 Lake City Way

Seattle, WA 98115

This week we’ll be watching the Mariners take on the Royals, hopefully with better results than last week. Regardless of the game outcome, we had a great time enjoying some food, beer, and making new friends who love baseball, and we hope you’ll be able to join us again this week!

Some things to know:

The Space: It’s a mostly-covered outdoor space with plenty of room to practice social distancing; space heaters and blankets are available if things get chilly, but make sure to layer up.

Parking/transport: The Growler Guys is located right off of Lake City Way, along several bus lines. There’s also a parking lot there with limited parking, or street parking (go to the south side of TGG so you don’t have to cross busy Lake City Way).

TGG is kid- and dog-friendly, and we’re friendly, too! So bring whoever you’d like. One of the greatest parts about our meetup last week was meeting people who’d been Mariners fans for decades alongside people who just started following the team this year. All stripes of fandom, and all types of people, are welcome!

There will be food available, and there are vegetarian/gluten-free options available. However, the kitchen is small, and the wait for food can be quite long, so we suggest ordering right when you get there if you’re hungry. There will also be a snack shack serving up hot dogs and Seattle dogs (and hopefully garlic fries!), which will be speedier service. We’ll also have some ballpark snacks to munch on set out, generously provided by The Growler Guys.

There are also 60 taps, including gluten-free and non-alcoholic options, as well as wine. Here’s a link to the tap list and menu so you can get an idea of what they serve.

We’ll once again be raffling off some Mariners swag and prizes in-between innings. Big thanks to the Mariners who graciously provided us some swag to give away, and to The Growler Guys—part of the Mariners Bar League—for hosting us!

No need to RSVP to save your space but we’d love to know if you’re coming! Go Mariners, and we look forward to seeing you this Saturday, the 24th!