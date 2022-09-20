Lookout Landing Podcast 202: The Longest Yard

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The crew Kate Preusser John Trupin and Evan James are here to diagnose the many maladies ailing the injured mariners. Who would we start in a 3 game playoff series? What do we make of Jake Lamb? Does Jarred Kelenic have a place on this roster yet this season? Is Brian O’Keefe? We have all the spicy details and wild predictions you need. We chat extensively about the roster and the general shape that it’s in (not great) but ultimately conclude that the cavalry is not coming and one way or another, the heroes of 2022 are already here. Lastly Kate makes a pitch for the next meet up at Growler Guys in Seattle next Saturday, September 24th at 4:10 PM.

