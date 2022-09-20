 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JULIOOOOOOOOOOOO! Julio Rodríguez in agreement with Mariners on long-term contract extension

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/20/22: Carlos Santana, Scott Harris, and Max Scherzer

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes shows his appreciation for passing on his joy for the game to the next generation of up and coming baseball stars from Latin American countries.
  • Shortly after emphasizing the “next man up” mantra that he hopes to exhibit through the end of the season, switch-hitting Carlos Santana hit two homers, each from one side of the plate, in the Mariners’ 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels yesterday afternoon.

Around the league...

