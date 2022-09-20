Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/20/22: Carlos Santana, Scott Harris, and Max Scherzer

In Mariners news...
- Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes shows his appreciation for passing on his joy for the game to the next generation of up and coming baseball stars from Latin American countries.
Lázaro Montes takes great pride in being able to pass on the beautiful joy players from Cuba and other Latin American countries have for the game of baseball #HispanicHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/e7UM96uevr— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) September 19, 2022
- Shortly after emphasizing the “next man up” mantra that he hopes to exhibit through the end of the season, switch-hitting Carlos Santana hit two homers, each from one side of the plate, in the Mariners’ 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels yesterday afternoon.
Around the league...
- Both the Houston Astros and New York Mets clinched playoff berths last night, with the Astros earning a first round bye as they secured the top spot in the AL West, and the Mets looking to prove themselves with their first postseason appearance since 2016.
- The Detroit Tigers have hired current San Francisco Giants GM Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN+ highlights 10 MLB prospects who had breakout seasons in 2022 ($).
- In a series of roster moves for the New York Mets prior to their game yesterday, RHP Max Scherzer has been reinstated from the 15-day IL, along with righty Tylor Megill from the 60-day IL. In corresponding moves to open spots on the active roster, the team has optioned RHP Stephan Nogosek and LHP Alex Claudio.
- J.J. Cooper at Baseball America ponders which current MLB players could achieve similar hitting/pitching feats to Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
