74-58: Chart

Mariners 6, Guardians 1
Feet of beef: 790
M’s run differential this week: 24
Game Thread Comments of the Day:
- “M’s so hot the Cuyahoga might catch on fire again” - Yak Wish
- “Just strike out already you ass” - sedah, on Tyler Freeman specifically but really any Guardian
Rock and Roll: Luis Castillo, +.256 WPA
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (yeah, I said it): Eugenio Suárez, -.074 WPA
OTD Ichiro, 2001: Ichiro has a hit, two stolen bases and an outfield assist, throwing out Jeff Conine at home in a 1-0 win over Baltimore
